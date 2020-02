The Children of Reggae Icons concert series returns for the third of six shows at Roots Bamboo in Negril on Wednesday evening.

The Negril line-up will feature rising Reggae singers including Christopher Ellis, son of Reggae artiste Alton Ellis; Shav A, daughter of Admiral Tibet; and Jahbar I the son of George Miller.

Patrons will also be treated to a special guest performance by dancehall artiste Busy Signal.