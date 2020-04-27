Advertisement

'Groovin' in the Park' cancelled

5:34 pm, Mon April 27, 2020

Annual reggae and R&B concert Groovin' in the Park has been cancelled as New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last week that all events for May and June will be put off due to the current COVID-19 crisis.
 
The event was set for June 28 at Roy Wilkins Park in Queens, New York.
 
The calendar event has become a staple for Caribbean people living in and around New York.
 
Groovin' in the Park has attracted some of the biggest names in reggae and R&B including Beres Hammond, Keyshia Cole, Michael Bolton, Third World and Sizzla.

