'IDKW' - Shenseea and Rvssian's latest collaboration

4:12 pm, Mon January 20, 2020

Dancehall artiste Shenseea and international dancehall producer Rvssian have collaborated on another hit record titled I Don't Know Why or IDKW for short.
 
It comes after the success of their first release Blessed, which featured American rapper Tyga.
 
IDKW is a sample of Buju Banton and Wayne Wonder's 1992 dancehall classic Bonafide Love
 
The revamped version features rappers Swae Lee and Young Thug.
 
IDKW marks the first release on Rvssian's new imprint, Rich Immigrants.
 
Since being released on January 17, the video has amassed over 1.1 million views on streaming platform YouTube. 

