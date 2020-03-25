IRAWMA goes ahead with online ceremony

The rescheduled IRAWMA awards last weekend went ahead with an online ceremony and without the usual glitz and glamour because of the coronavirus.

It was scheduled for March 29 but was moved up by a week.

The awards ceremony seeks to honour the accomplishments and contributions of the best of reggae and world music at the international level, each year.

The big winner this year was Koffee, copping Best Female Vocalist, Best Song, Best Music Video and Best Album.

Vybz Kartel won two awards, while Spice, Chronic Law, Buju Banton and Chronixx also secured wins.

Popcaan was honoured with the Emperor Of Reggae & World Music Bob Marley Award For Entertainer Of The Year.