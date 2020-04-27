JCDC Gospel Song winner Joanna Walker releases reggae cover of 'Excess Love'

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission's (JCDC) 2019 Jamaica Gospel Song winner, Joanna Walker, has released a soulful Reggae cover of the international Gospel hit Excess Love.

It is Walker's first official single and is produced by Heartcour Production and Action Entertainment.

Excess Love, which was originally released in 2018 by Nigerian Gospel Artiste Mercy Chinwo has gained popularity among Christians and other faith-based people around the globe.

Walker stated that in addition to the song's ability to minister to the masses in these perilous times, she chose Excess Love because it also had deep, personal meaning to her.

Since its inception in 1987, the Jamaica Gospel Song Competition has become an iconic presentation of indigenous gospel music in Jamaica, attracting over 200 artistes, producers and writers of original gospel music each year.