Kofee among three Jamaicans featured in latest Grand Theft Auto video game

Jamaica's Koffee, Alkaline, and Kranium have been featured on the updated versions of popular video game Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online: The Diamond Casino Heist.

Koffee's latest single W, featuring rapper Gunna, has been included in the tracklist, along with Alkaline's With The Thing and Kranium's Money In The Bank.

Grand Theft Auto has featured a number of Jamaican acts in the video game radio playlist in the past including Protoje, Tommy Lee Sparta, Vybz Kartel, Popcaan, Chronixx and Mavado.

The 28-track playlist features other names such as rappers Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby as well as Afrobeats artiste Burna Boy.