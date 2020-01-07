Advertisement

Koffee set to perform at Super Bowl

6:08 pm, Tue January 7, 2020

Reggae singer Koffee has been added to the line-up of performers for Super Bowl weekend.
 
The announcement comes after her Coachella confirmation.
 
Koffee will join previously announced dancehall artistes Shenseea and Squash.
 
The Jamaican acts will join international artistes Cardi B, Chris Brown, Migos, DJ Khaled, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, and Safaree.
 
Super Bowl weekend in Miami, takes place January 31 to February 1 at Marlins Park.
 
Super Bowl 54 will take place on February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. 
 
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will headline the halftime show.

