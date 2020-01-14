'Legend - The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers' tops Billboard Reggae chart

The compilation dubbed Legend - The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers has debuted atop the Billboard Reggae albums chart.

It features the hit singles No Woman No Cry, Could You Be Loved, Three Little Birds and One Love.

It is followed by Shaggy who re-enters the chart at number two with The best of Shaggy-Boombastic Collection.

Shaggy's re-entry follows the controversy surrounding his refusal to audition to be a part of Rihanna's upcoming reggae inspired album.

Elsewhere on the chart Rapture by Koffee sits at number seven.

Sean Paul is featured twice in the top ten, with his new entry Dutty Classics Collection debuting at number eight and the 2002 album Dutty Rock re-entering the chart at number ten.