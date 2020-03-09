Advertisement

Lila Ike, Jada Kingdom added to Reggae Sumfest line-up

4:35 pm, Mon March 9, 2020

As preparations continue for the highly anticipated Reggae Sumfest music festival, more details about the show are being revealed. 
 
The lineup which already boasts mega stars Spice, Koffee and Shabba Ranks, will now include Lila Ike and Jada Kingdom.
 
Ike will take the Sumfest stage on night two while Kingdom will perform on night one.
 
Festival principal Joe Bogdanovich also revealed that a King and Queen of dancehall will be crowned.
 
Dancehall's lead female artiste, Spice, is set to be named the queen of dancehall.
 
In an interview with The Star, Bogdanovich hinted that the person to be crowned King is the first one to ever get a Grammy award.
 
The 28th staging of Reggae Sumfest is scheduled for July 12 to 18 in Catherine Hall, Montego Bay.

