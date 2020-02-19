Advertisement

Reggae Films in the Park screening 'Inna De Yard, the Soul of Jamaica'

3:28 pm, Wed February 19, 2020

As the celebratory activities for Reggae Month continue, signature series Reggae Films in the Park will be showcasing a free film-screening of the Jamaican music documentary Inna De Yard, the Soul of Jamaica.
 
It will take place at Emancipation Park in Kingston, this Friday evening at 7 o'clock.
 
Inna De Yard, the Soul of Jamaica was officially released last summer, and highlights Reggae veterans reliving moving and inspiring personal stories throughout their careers. 
 
Directed by British filmmaker Peter Webber, the film features legendary artists such as Ken Boothe, Winston McAnuff, Cedric Myton and Judy Mowatt.
 
They perform acoustic versions of some of their hit songs and share views on what makes reggae and Jamaican culture great.
 
The film also features members of reggae's newest generation, including local artistes Jah9 and Winston McAnuff's son, Kush.
 
Inna de Yard has been shown throughout Europe, in Germany, the United Kingdom, Poland, France, as well as Australia, New York, South Korea and Cancun, Mexico.

