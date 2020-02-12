Advertisement

Reggae Wednesdays concert series continues tonight

4:29 pm, Wed February 12, 2020

The Jamaica Reggae Music Industry Association (JaRIA) in partnership with the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), continues the Reggae Wednesdays concert series at Emancipation Park today.
 
The event is part of the Reggae Month Calendar of events and is free to the public. 
 
Reggae Wednesdays will feature performances by local Reggae artistes including Munga Honourable, Jahmiel, Big Youth, Flourgon, Zagga, Khalia, the Dancehall Pastor and the Dance Expressions group. 

