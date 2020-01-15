Spice opens restaurant in Atlanta

Leading dancehall deejay Spice has expanded her business ventures by opening a new restaurant in Atlanta.

The restaurant called The Spice House in Atlanta, Georgia, was officially opened over the weekend.

The restaurant with a tagline of 'Taste of The Islands,' will specialise in Caribbean cuisine.

Fans have reacted to the announcement positively, with many taking to social media to congratulate the entertainer.

Spice is also the creator behind the Jamaican makeup line Faces and Laces.