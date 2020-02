Dancehall heavyweight Vybz Kartel is celebrating from behind bars, the gold certification of his hit single Fever.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified the single earlier this month, for selling 500,000 copies in the United States.

Fever, which was released in 2016, is featured on the album King of the Dancehall.

The single produced by TJ and ADIDJAHIEM Records, was distributed Zojak Worldwide.