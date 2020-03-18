Advertisement

Barbados Reggae Festival postponed

4:15 pm, Wed March 18, 2020

 The Barbados Reggae Festival which was scheduled for April 24 to 28 has been postponed. 
 
The announcement follows Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley's request to postpone or cancel all social gatherings with 100 people or more for three months. 
 
The organizers will announce new dates for the Barbados Reggae Festival 2020 at a later time once things have returned to normal.
 
Ticket holders are being urged to retain their tickets as they will remain valid for the new event dates. 

comments powered by Disqus
More Stories
'New hail' - Zagga teaches how to greet amid COVID-19

Reggae artiste Zagga is teachi

Actor Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

Actor and musician Idris Elba

US box office revenues fall to 20-year low due to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit

Most Popular
Reggae Boy Bailey on target in Europa League
10:46 pm, Thu March 12, 2020
Scorpions let Hurricanes off the hook
10:45 pm, Thu March 12, 2020
Millions of travel/tourism jobs at risk due...
8:39 am, Fri March 13, 2020