Barbados Reggae Festival postponed

The Barbados Reggae Festival which was scheduled for April 24 to 28 has been postponed.

The announcement follows Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley's request to postpone or cancel all social gatherings with 100 people or more for three months.

The organizers will announce new dates for the Barbados Reggae Festival 2020 at a later time once things have returned to normal.

Ticket holders are being urged to retain their tickets as they will remain valid for the new event dates.