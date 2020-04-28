Advertisement

Caribbean Airlines introduces cargo charger services

9:01 am, Tue April 28, 2020

Regional carrier, Caribbean Airlines has introduced cargo charter services to support supply chains in the region.
 
The airline says it launched this new option to meet the growing demand for cargo lift to a number of Caribbean islands, which are experiencing significantly reduced cargo capacity with the closure of borders to passenger aircraft, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
Caribbean Airlines Cargo will offer up to 18,000 pounds for the movement of essential goods to and from destinations.
The airline says charter flights will be subject to the regulatory approvals of each jurisdiction and airport.

