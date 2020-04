Caribbean Cement Company suffered a decline in profit during the first three months of 2020.

Revenue rose by two percent to J$4.5 billion.

However, earnings before taxation was $696 million dollars a 49 per cent decline from the prior year.

This was due to a $300 million foreign exchange loss versus a gain in 2019.

Caribbean Cement ended the three months with $483 million net profit versus $1.1 billion profit during the same period last year.