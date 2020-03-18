Advertisement

'New hail' - Zagga teaches how to greet amid COVID-19

4:13 pm, Wed March 18, 2020

Reggae artiste Zagga is teaching us a new way to greet each other amid the COVID 19 pandemic.
 
The Chimney Records signed artiste has released a new single dubbed New Hail.
 
In the song, produced by Amini Music, the artiste encourages us to use our feet instead of the usual handshakes, fist pumps and hugs.
 
He also encourages fans to boost their immune system by eating healthy foods. 
 
The video for New Hail has racked up over 39,000 views on streaming platform YouTube since being released. 

comments powered by Disqus
More Stories
Barbados Reggae Festival postponed

 The Barbados Reggae Fest

Actor Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

Actor and musician Idris Elba

US box office revenues fall to 20-year low due to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit

Most Popular
Reggae Boy Bailey on target in Europa League
10:46 pm, Thu March 12, 2020
Scorpions let Hurricanes off the hook
10:45 pm, Thu March 12, 2020
Millions of travel/tourism jobs at risk due...
8:39 am, Fri March 13, 2020