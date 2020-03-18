'New hail' - Zagga teaches how to greet amid COVID-19

Reggae artiste Zagga is teaching us a new way to greet each other amid the COVID 19 pandemic.

The Chimney Records signed artiste has released a new single dubbed New Hail.

In the song, produced by Amini Music, the artiste encourages us to use our feet instead of the usual handshakes, fist pumps and hugs.

He also encourages fans to boost their immune system by eating healthy foods.

The video for New Hail has racked up over 39,000 views on streaming platform YouTube since being released.