Dancehall artiste Quada charged with murder, arson

Dancehall artiste Shauquelle Clarke, otherwise called 'Quada', has been charged in connection with last April's mob killing of Miguel Williams in Sterling Castle Heights, St. Andrew.

A statement Wednesday from the police said the 23 year old, of Buff Bay, Portland, has been charged with murder and arson.

Williams was attacked by a mob after he was accused of knowing about the abduction and murder of seven year old Chantae Skyers.

He was beaten, set ablaze and his house torched.

Chantae, who was a student of Red Hills Primary, was found murdered on April 16, five days after she went missing.

Clarke is the second person charged with Williams' murder.

The other is 30 year old Andrew Breakcliffe, otherwise called 'Grinch', of a Sterling Castle Heights address.

He was charged with murder and arson in December.