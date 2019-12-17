Advertisement

Former Fly Jamaica workers losing hope they will be paid

3:26 pm, Tue December 17, 2019

Opal Crosdale, a former Fly Jamaica employee
 
Former employees of Fly Jamaica Airways are losing hope they will be paid millions of dollars in salaries owed prior to the problem plagued airline ceasing operations in March this year.
 
They say the prospect of payment is looking dim now that Fly Jamaica has applied for bankruptcy protection.
 
One of the airline's former employees, Opal Crosdale, says the recent announcement that Fly Jamaica had been purchased by a team of investors also provided the workers with little comfort.
 
"That fell to nothing, nothing came of it. And we've now seen where the company has filed for bankruptcy protection, so we're just looking at it to say that everything is lost," he lamented. 
 
Mr. Crosdale told RJR News that the former Fly Jamaica employees are now looking at their options. However, he did not give details. 

