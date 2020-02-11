Advertisement

Grenada denies entry to cruise ship which tried to make unscheduled call

5:48 pm, Tue February 11, 2020

The Grenada government confirmed on Tuesday that it denied a request from a cruise ship to make an unscheduled call to the island after it was denied entry to other Caribbean islands.
 
Health Minister Nicholas Steele said more than two per cent of the passengers were affected by a gastrointestinal outbreak.
 
Mr. Steele said over the last 48 hours, calls from two cruise ships to Grenada were rejected.
 
Barbados as well as Trinidad and Tobago also denied a cruise ship entry because it had a significant outbreak of gastroenteritis.
 

comments powered by Disqus
More Stories
Gov't plans to spend $6.5 billion less in upcoming fiscal year

  The government is plann

PNP not surprised by Kari Douglas switch to JLP

  The People's National P

Jamaicans deported from the UK arrive in Kingston

  Some of the 17 Jamaican

Most Popular
Noranda exported 3.8 million wet tonnes of...
4:01 pm, Wed February 5, 2020
UK tech firm founder arrested on conspiracy,...
3:48 pm, Wed February 5, 2020
Haiti's central bank says economic outlook...
3:56 pm, Wed February 5, 2020