Grenada denies entry to cruise ship which tried to make unscheduled call

The Grenada government confirmed on Tuesday that it denied a request from a cruise ship to make an unscheduled call to the island after it was denied entry to other Caribbean islands.

Health Minister Nicholas Steele said more than two per cent of the passengers were affected by a gastrointestinal outbreak.

Mr. Steele said over the last 48 hours, calls from two cruise ships to Grenada were rejected.

Barbados as well as Trinidad and Tobago also denied a cruise ship entry because it had a significant outbreak of gastroenteritis.