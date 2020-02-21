Advertisement

Jamaica to acquire more masks in preparation for coronavirus

11:58 am, Wed February 26, 2020

Dr. Bisasor McKenzie

 

The Ministry of Health plans to acquire more masks as part of Jamaica’s efforts to respond effectively to the threat of  the coronavirus.

The country's top health official is warning however that the wearing of masks should not be a cause for complacency in the face of the threat of the virus to the individual wearing this protective device. 

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie says the two types of masks typically used are already available, but a surge in demand is expected, "because with the spread of the virus and the rate at which it is spreading, we have to be looking at increased numbers, and so we are sourcing additional supplies to meet any increased demand."

As the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, Dr. Bisasor McKenzie, who addressed the issue Tuesday on Beyond the Headlines, also urged concerned persons to rely on health advisories and not depend too much on the use of masks.

She said it is not advisable to simply wear masks believing that doing so, by itself, will provide full protection from the virus, which can "travel around the mask."

It sometimes give those wearing it "a false sense of security," she said.

The avoidance of contact is the most important factor, she noted, and therefore is advising anyone who is ill to stay home. 

 

 

 


