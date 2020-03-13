Advertisement

JUTC activates emergency protocol in light of coronavirus

8:53 pm, Fri March 13, 2020

Cecil Thoms, Corporate Communications Manager at the JUTC
 
The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) has activated its emergency protocol, a major part of which is the sanitisation of buses. 
 
Buses are normally cleaned once per day as part of standard operating procedure.
 
The state-run entity said this will amplified as it introduces additional measures to sanitize its buses. 
 
JUTC Corporate Communications Manager Cecil Thoms said more than 120 buses have already been sanitized. 
 
Alcohol and hand sanitiser dispensers have also been placed at the entrances and exits of buses, and disinfectants like anti-bacterial soap have been purchased for JUTC staff. 
 
In addition, Mr. Thoms said a media campaign has been launched and will be ramped up next week. 

comments powered by Disqus
More Stories
Campbell calls for insurance for frontline health workers

  Opposition Member of Pa

Police Commissioner urges cops to sanitise, wear protective gear

  Police Commissioner Maj

Coronation market to close for sanitisation

  The Kingston and St. An

Most Popular
Nelson highlights Caymanas Park card with...
10:19 pm, Sat March 7, 2020
Wolmer's Boys and Immaculate win Mayberry...
10:15 pm, Sat March 7, 2020
Crunch time for Vere and UWI FC to stave off...
10:17 pm, Sat March 7, 2020