JUTC activates emergency protocol in light of coronavirus

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) has activated its emergency protocol, a major part of which is the sanitisation of buses.

Buses are normally cleaned once per day as part of standard operating procedure.

The state-run entity said this will amplified as it introduces additional measures to sanitize its buses.

JUTC Corporate Communications Manager Cecil Thoms said more than 120 buses have already been sanitized.

Alcohol and hand sanitiser dispensers have also been placed at the entrances and exits of buses, and disinfectants like anti-bacterial soap have been purchased for JUTC staff.

In addition, Mr. Thoms said a media campaign has been launched and will be ramped up next week.