Long term drought regionally limiting water availability - CariCOF

2:51 pm, Wed January 8, 2020

The Barbados-based Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF) says evolving long term drought in most regional countries is limiting water availability.
 
In its latest Caribbean Climate Outlooks Newsletter released on Wednesday, CariCOF said in addition to limited water availability in Belize and a majority of Caribbean Islands, frequent dry spells and short-term drought may pose water stress to sensitive rain fed crops.
 
In the three month period up to March, CariCOF said moderate or worse drought has developed in countries including Bahamas, Belize, Cayman Islands and Cuba.
 
It said shorter term drought is evolving in Barbados, Guadeloupe, and eastern Puerto Rico, while for the long term, the countries affected are St. Kitts, St. Vincent and Trinidad.
 

