No coronavirus policy in place for employers, says JEF

The Jamaica Employers Federation (JEF) has said there is no policy in place for its 340 members to deal with disruptions in the workforce should the coronavirus reach Jamaica.

The number of worldwide patients who have tested positive for the virus is now above 100,000.

David Wan, President of the Jamaica Employers Federation, said since there is no uniform policy governing how companies react, they will have to decide individually how long employees will stay home if there is a local outbreak.