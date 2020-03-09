No coronavirus policy in place for employers, says JEF

David Wan
The Jamaica Employers Federation (JEF) has said there is no policy in place for its 340 members to deal with disruptions in the workforce should the coronavirus reach Jamaica.
The number of worldwide patients who have tested positive for the virus is now above 100,000.
David Wan, President of the Jamaica Employers Federation, said since there is no uniform policy governing how companies react, they will have to decide individually how long employees will stay home if there is a local outbreak.
But Mr. Wan agreed with a prediction by Prime Minister Andrew Holness that any fallout in the local economy due to the coronavirus will be short-lived.
He noted that the "sound fiscal platform" on which Jamaica has positioned itself after the IMF agreement "will help us tremendously."
"There's 3 billion-plus in US dollar reserve, so if all of our foreign exchange activities...went to zero suddenly, we would still have approximately six months of US dollar reserves to buy goods, and medicines and so on," he explained.
