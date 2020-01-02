Police Commissioner calls for Jamaicans to help maintain law and order

Major General Antony Anderson
Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson has called for more Jamaicans to assist the police in maintaining law and order.
General Anderson said progress can be achieved in reducing murders if there is greater cooperation from the public.
"If our population, if our public join us in becoming a force for good, a lot of our work that we're doing will be done already and our work becomes easier. If our public and our population show respect to each other, then a lot of the scenes we get called to wouldn't happen. A lot of the things along our roadways wouldn't happen with just a little bit of respect for each other, and if, as a nation, we decide that the rules that we live by, that we have set in place to order and guide our community, are valid and that we will ascribe to them, then we won't have a lot of the disorder that we face," he declared.
He was speaking Thursday morning at a function in Kingston.
comments powered by Disqus