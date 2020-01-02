Advertisement

Police Commissioner calls for Jamaicans to help maintain law and order

8:51 pm, Thu January 2, 2020

Major General Antony Anderson
 
Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson has called for more Jamaicans to assist the police in maintaining law and order.
 
General Anderson said progress can be achieved in reducing murders if there is greater cooperation from the public.
 
"If our population, if our public join us in becoming a force for good, a lot of our work that we're doing will be done already and our work becomes easier. If our public and our population show respect to each other, then a lot of the scenes we get called to wouldn't happen. A lot of the things along our roadways wouldn't happen with just a little bit of respect for each other, and if, as a nation, we decide that the rules that we live by, that we have set in place to order and guide our community, are valid and that we will ascribe to them, then we won't have a lot of the disorder that we face," he declared. 
 
He was speaking Thursday morning at a function in Kingston.

comments powered by Disqus
More Stories
Police probing incidents in which persons injured during New Year's Day gun salutes

The Police High Command is inv

Man shot dead during confrontation with police in St. James

An unidentified man was shot d

Marine life still being affected by plastic bags despite ban

  One of Jamaica's marine

Most Popular
Rusal downgraded by JP Morgan Chase & Co
8:31 pm, Fri December 27, 2019
Clive Lloyd receives a knighthood
8:30 pm, Fri December 27, 2019
Board changes at Consolidated Bakeries
7:42 pm, Fri December 27, 2019