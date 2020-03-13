Advertisement

Police Commissioner urges cops to sanitise, wear protective gear

9:00 pm, Fri March 13, 2020

Major General Antony Anderson
 
Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson is urging members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force to sanitise their hands and wear protective gear before interacting with the public.
 
His call comes amid eight cases of the coronavirus being reported in Jamaica. 
 
General Antony Anderson said officers should use their masks, gloves, hand sanitisers and wash their hands, especially while interacting with the public. 
 
Speaking at a media briefing, he said 480 police officers have been trained to interact with persons who may be infected with the coronavirus. 
 
 

