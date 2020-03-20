Reggae Sumfest's New York launch party postponed

The New York launch party for Reggae Sumfest has been postponed amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

The event was originally scheduled for March 26, at Bogart House in Brooklyn.

Sumfest organiser Joe Bogdanovich is yet to confirm a new date, however, he is toying with the idea of using an online platform.

He noted that his team had put contingencies in place and is considering various alternatives within the new coronavirus guidelines set out by the Government.

The festival scheduled for July 12 to 18 in Montego Bay.