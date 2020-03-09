Up to 2.6 million people could be affected if coronavirus reaches Jamaica, Health Minister warns

Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton has painted a grim picture in the event there is an outbreak of the coronavirus in Jamaica.

He said a significant number of persons will be affected.

In a broadcast to the nation Sunday night, Dr. Tufton said about 2.6 million acute respiratory cases, up from about one million usually experienced each year, are likely if there is community transmission of the virus.

Dr. Tufton said most of these people would have mild symptoms.

"Of the 2.6 million, some 800,000 will seek medical care in public and a private facilities. At the height of the outbreak, we could see as much as 35,000 or so people seeking care within a given week," he warned.

The Health Minister added that a high number of those affected by the coronavirus will seek treatment at public health facilities.

"At the height of the outbreak, we could see approximately 16,000 persons in a week. Further, just about 2,000 of the cases visiting public health facilities, we anticipate, will experience severe accute respiratory infection requiring hospital care, and of this number, some 360 will require critical care," he revealed.

Dr. Tufton said a price tag of just less than $2 billion has been placed on the Government's coronavirus response plan.

Coronavirus cases increase

Meanwhile, the number of worldwide patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus is now above 100,000 as states in the U.S. announce new cases every day.

The virus has spread to every continent except for Antarctica after it first broke out in Wuhan, China, in December.

The U.S. death toll from the virus has increased to 22.

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced said authorities are testing a possible coronavirus case on the island.

The patient arrived Sunday on a cruise from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with a fever, dry cough and respiratory distress symptoms.

In Egypt the first COVID-19 patient has died.

Jamaican in Italy

A Jamaican residing in northern Italy where there is a virtual lockdown due to the soaring death toll from the coronavirus on Sunday night recounted his experience to Radio Jamaica News.

Enzo Stanley, who is from Stony Hill St. Andrew, and has been living in Italy since 2009, said the area where he lives, Milan, and other nearby towns, are now under quarantine and will remain so until April 3.

Mr. Stanley told Radio Jamaica News that this has forced persons to work from home.

The unprecedented restrictions in Italy, which aim to limit gatherings and curb movement, will impact 16 million people.

Italy has been hit harder by the crisis than anywhere else in Europe.

The number of coronavirus cases rose 25% in a 24-hour period to 7,375, while deaths climbed 57% to 366.