1500m returns to schedule for JC development meet

The 1500 metres for boys and girls will return to the schedule of events for the 27th staging of the Pure Water JC/R Danny Williams track and field development meet on Saturday. The meet which will be the first for the year on the JAAA local calendar, is expected to feature over 2000 athletes at the Ashenheim Stadium at Jamaica College.



Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the meet, Ian Forbes, says all is in place for what is expected to be a well-attended meet. Distinguished JC old boy Michael Campbell will be the honouree at this year's staging. Only a maximum of four competitors per class, per team, per event will be allowed.