Advertisement

1500m returns to schedule for JC development meet

8:41 pm, Fri January 3, 2020

The 1500 metres for boys and girls will return to the schedule of events for the 27th staging of the Pure Water JC/R Danny Williams track and field development meet on Saturday. The meet which will  be the first for the year on the JAAA local calendar, is expected to feature over 2000 athletes at the Ashenheim Stadium at Jamaica College.

Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the meet, Ian Forbes, says all is in place for what is expected to be a well-attended meet. Distinguished JC old boy Michael Campbell will be the honouree at this year's staging. Only a maximum of four competitors per class, per team, per event will be allowed.    


comments powered by Disqus
More Stories
Brathwaite among the runs but Wanderers CC lose to Irish X1

West Indies opener Kraigg Brat

Reggae Boy Deshorn Brown to ply his trade in India

Reggae Boy Deshorn Brown says

FIFA cuts two CONCACAF spots for Women's U20 World Cup

The governing body of world fo

Most Popular
Bolt finishes third in Male Athlete of the...
8:26 pm, Sun December 29, 2019
Decorator shot dead in downtown Kingston
11:46 am, Sun December 29, 2019
Gayle has no immediate plans for retirement
8:35 pm, Sun December 29, 2019