Binnie moves up in world rankings

Jamaican and the Caribbean’s number one player Chris Binnie has moved three places up to 87th in the world in the January edition of the World Squash Federation rankings. Binnie has made this jump after helping Jamaica to victories over Singapore and Colombia at the World Teams Squash Championship in Washington DC last month.



The 30 year old says he is aiming to continue his rise in the rankings. Binnie is one of five men nominated for the RJRGLEANER Sports Foundation Sportsman of the Year award alongside Tajay Gayle, Fedric Dacres,Traves Smikle and Yona Knight-Wisdom.