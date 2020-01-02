Advertisement

Binnie moves up in world rankings

8:39 pm, Thu January 2, 2020

Jamaican and the Caribbean’s number one player Chris Binnie has moved three places up to 87th in the world in the January edition of the World Squash Federation rankings. Binnie has made this jump after helping Jamaica to victories over Singapore and Colombia at the World Teams Squash Championship in Washington DC last month.

The 30 year old says he is aiming to continue his rise in the rankings. Binnie is one of five men nominated for the RJRGLEANER Sports Foundation  Sportsman of the Year award alongside Tajay Gayle, Fedric Dacres,Traves Smikle and Yona Knight-Wisdom.


comments powered by Disqus
More Stories
National rugby sevens team gets world promotion

Jamaica's Rugby Sevens team ha

Loney joins Sprintec

2015 Pan- American Games Under

Venues announced for U-20 Reggae Girls CONCACAF Championship campaign

The national Under-20 Reggae G

Most Popular
Rusal downgraded by JP Morgan Chase & Co
8:31 pm, Fri December 27, 2019
Clive Lloyd receives a knighthood
8:30 pm, Fri December 27, 2019
Board changes at Consolidated Bakeries
7:42 pm, Fri December 27, 2019