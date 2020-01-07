BREAKING: Coach Donaldson resigns from national women's football programme

Experienced coach Lorne Donaldson has announced his resignation from all duties relating to the national women’s football programme with immediate effect. RJR Sports obtained a copy of Donaldson’s resignation letter on Sunday night. He said his “decision is primarily based on the questionable integrity and lack of professionalism within the leadership of the JFF”.

Donaldson was in charge of the senior Reggae Girlz team in an interim capacity for the Caribbean leg of the Olympic Qualifiers in October of last year, following a dispute between former head coach Hue Menzies and the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF). Menzies subsequently resigned from his post.

Donaldson’s last duty with the national programme was a training camp for the Under-17 and Under-20 Regae Girlz last month.

Hubert Busbie, the goalkeeping coach in the coaching staff which Menzies spearheaded, was recently appointed interim Reggae Girlz head coach for the upcoming CONCACAF Olympic Qualifiers. Below is the full text of Donaldon’s resignation letter addressed to JFF president Michael Ricketts.

Dear Mr. Ricketts:

After careful consideration, I must immediately tender my resignation from all duties associated with the Jamaica Football Federation women’s program. This decision is primarily based on the questionable integrity and lack of professionalism within the leadership of the JFF.

I’m honored to have served Jamaica’s football community for over 45 years and will continue to do so in many capacities. However, I will not in clear conscience, continue to work for an organization that blatantly disregard the sacrifices of the coaching staff and the Reggae Girlz. As coaches, we have overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges, but jointly we successfully led our women’s senior team to their first FIFA Women’s World Cup in history. This was a tremendous feat and one for which we should all be incredibly proud.

I thank the JFF, Hue Menzies and my peers, Reggae Girlz Ambassador, Cedella Marley and the Bob Marley Foundation who were instrumental in bringing financial support and reviving awareness through social media about the plight of the Reggae Girlz. I also thank members of the Reggae Girlz Foundation, our many sponsors and the Jamaican supporters worldwide for their unwavering support.

Most importantly, I sincerely thank all members of the Reggae Girlz teams for their dedication and commitment while overcoming adversity in challenging conditions as without them these accomplishments would not have been possible.