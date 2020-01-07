Busby to take over as interim Reggae Girlz head coach

Hubert Busby who was in charge of coaching the goalkeepers in the senior national women's team which made their debut at the FIFA Women's World Cup in France last summer, is to be named interim Reggae Girlz head coach.



The post became vacant when Hue Menzies, who led the team to the historic World Cup participation, opted not to renew his contract after a protracted dispute with the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) over outstanding payments.



A Jamaica Football Federation source told TVJ Sports Busby, who represented Jamaica at the senior level, is the man for the job. It's also understood that Andrew Price, who was one of the assistant coaches at the World Cup, will continue in that role. Busby will also continue to condition the goalkeepers.



The coaching staff will be in charge of taking the Reggae Girlz to the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifiers in the United States. The Reggae Girlz will play their first game on January 29 in Texas against Mexico.