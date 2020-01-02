Advertisement

Campbell to captain Scorpions in regional 4-day competition

8:30 pm, Thu January 2, 2020

Report by RJRGLEANER Communications Group Sports Reporter Renardo Brown

The Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) has confirmed that opening batsman John Campbell will captain the Jamaica Scorpions team in the upcoming regional 4-day competition. The left-hander was the overwhelming choice for the job. The 26 year old opening batsman has described his appointment as a dream come true, having represented Jamaica at every level.

Campbell's first challenge will come against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, starting January 9. The game will not only mark a first for Campbell, but could also see left-arm spinner Patrick Harty Junior making his first-class debut after his maiden selection to the squad.

Harty is the lone new face in the Scorpions squad for their opening game with the other members being Alwyn Williams, Jermaine Blackwood, Assad Fudadin, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell, Denis Smith, Aldaine Thomas, Dennis Bulli, Nicholson Gordon, Derval Green and Marquino Mindley. The Scorpions will bowl off the tournament on January 9 in Trinidad.

 

 


comments powered by Disqus
More Stories
National rugby sevens team gets world promotion

Jamaica's Rugby Sevens team ha

Loney joins Sprintec

2015 Pan- American Games Under

Venues announced for U-20 Reggae Girls CONCACAF Championship campaign

The national Under-20 Reggae G

Most Popular
Rusal downgraded by JP Morgan Chase & Co
8:31 pm, Fri December 27, 2019
Clive Lloyd receives a knighthood
8:30 pm, Fri December 27, 2019
Board changes at Consolidated Bakeries
7:42 pm, Fri December 27, 2019