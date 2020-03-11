Chelsea reportedly lining up bid for Reggae Boy Leon Bailey

Jamaican international Leon Bailey is back on the radar of English Premier League teams. Reports have surfaced that former EPL champions Chelsea are lining up an £85 million bid for the skillful winger. Reports also suggest that Bailey, who has scored seven goals in 22 appearances in all competitions this season, is also attracting interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal.



While Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are also keeping an eye on developments with Bailey who has three years left on his contract, his present club Bayer Leverkusen would prefer to sell to a non-German club. One report details that Chelsea scouts were particularly impressed by Bailey's performance against Rangers last week.



The 22-year-old was a standout performer against Steven Gerrard's side in the Europa League at Ibrox, scoring the third goal in a 3-1 first-leg victory.