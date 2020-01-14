Former Reggae Boy appointed youth coach at Leyton Orient

Former national player Kevin Lisbie has been appointed as youth coach of English League Two club Leyton Orient. The 41 year old scored 48 goals in 122 appearances for the London-based club from 2011 to 2015. Lisbie will be responsible to recommend talent to first team coach Jobi McAnuff, another former Jamaican International.



He scored 2 goals for Jamaica in 10 appearances between 2002 and 2004. Lisbie is the only Jamaican international to score a hattrick in the English Premiership. He accomplished this feat in September 2003 with Charlton Athletic as they defeated Liverpool 3-2.