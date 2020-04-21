Former Reggae Boy to take managerial pay cut at Doncaster Rovers

Former Jamaican international and current manager of Doncaster Rovers Darren Moore is the latest individual who will be taking a pay cut to protect non playing staff during Covid-19. Moore who earns a reported £50,000 a week, will take a 10 percent pay cut during the pandemic.



The players at the league one club will also have a 10 percent cut in wages. Meanwhile first team coach at League 2 club Leyton Orient, Jobi McAnuff, another former Jamaican international, is not expected to face a wage cut during this period.



