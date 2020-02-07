Halifax Wanderers coach eager to work with Reggae Boy Marshall

Head coach of the Halifax Wanderers Stephen Hart says he is looking forward to working with Reggae Boy Alex Marshall in the upcoming season in the Canadian Premier League. The 21 year old midfielder joined the Wanderers last month after being drafted as the number one pick in the 2020 CPL Draft.



This move ends his 6 year spell at Cavalier where he scored 21 goals in 73 games. The 2020 season of the Canadian Premier League will kick off in March. Halifax finished fourth in the inaugural season of the league in 2019.



The other Jamaican that will be playing in the Canadian Premier League this season is Nicholas Hamilton who will be suiting up for York 9 FC.