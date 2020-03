Reggae Boy Jeremie Lynch scored a double for Than Quang Nin as they defeated Hanoi 3-1 in the Vietnamese Pro League on Sunday. Lynch scored in minutes 45 and 84. The 28 year old's two timer puts him second in the golden boot race.

With the win, Than Quang Nin now move up to 7th in the table. Than Quang Nin is also the club of another Jamaican footballer, Andre Fagan.