JFF boss blasts former Reggae Girlz coach for unprofessionalism

While noting that a new head coach for the Reggae Girls team will be announced before the new year, Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) president Michael Ricketts, has blasted former head coach Hue Menzies for what he decribed as unprofessionalism.



Speaking on Hitz 92 FM's Sports Grill with host Simon Crosskill on Thursday, Ricketts said Menzies had been very problematic. The JFF and the women’s programme have major issues with Menzies. If I were to say the things that Menzies have done, it would cause all of us major embarrassment. We’ll refrain from saying anything else; just to say that Menzies up to now has not yet said to the JFF that here’s my letter of resignation, but he tells the world and every single media house that he has resigned so we take it that he has resigned so we move on,” said Ricketts.

Menzies who announced his decision to quit earlier this month, told RJR Sports recently that he was yet to hear from the federation in regards to money owed to him and the status of his job. Ricketts also said Menzies has not been truthful with his recent utterances in the media.

“Just before the start of the preliminary round of the World Cup Qualifiers, Minister (Olivia Grange) and I were on the phone and got in contact with the coach to have a three-way discussion. Menzies said to us that he could not come to the first stage of the qualifiers because he had a board meeting to attend. The next day Menzies was on the radio saying that he was not coming because the JFF owed him money,” said the JFF president. Menzies guided the Reggae Girlz to their first ever World Cup in France in June.