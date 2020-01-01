JFF boss open to dialogue with the public to improve local football

President of the Jamaica Football Federation (jff) Michael Ricketts, says he's open to having dialogue with the public on how to improve football locally. Many were critical of Ricketts being returned as president in September for the next four years with the federation being involved in several high profile issues including outstanding salaries for the Reggae Girlz and their coaching staff.

However, Ricketts says he's willing to listen to advice in order for the sport to grow in 2020. “I have an open door policy and I would love for people this year who have an interest in the sport of football to come in, sit down with me, tell me what you think I need to do differently. I just need to sit down with people who understand the sport and have a discussion with them,” said Ricketts.

Ricketts also says the JFF are making a strong effort to improve its leadership and administrative duties which have been heavily questioned. The local governing body has already come under fire following the national Under-22 team's 9-0 away to Japan on the weekend.