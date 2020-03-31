JFF praises Reggae Girlz for improvement in world ranking

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has heaped praise on the coaches and players after the Reggae Girlz achieved the biggest jump on the FIFA world rankings released last Friday. The girlz sit in a historic 50th position in the rankings.



Following their historic World Cup appearance last summer, the national senior women's team suffered a hiccup when they failed to advance to the 2020 Olympic Games which have since been postponed to the summer of 2021 due to the Covid19 pandemic. But that setback did not stop the Reggae Girlz from advancing to be among the top 50 teams in the world.



The Reggae Girlz remain the number one team in the Caribbean ahead of Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago and Cuba and are 5th in CONCACAF behind USA, Canada, Mexico and Costa Rica.

Meanwhile, JFF president Michael Ricketts says says the matter of outstanding salaries has been settled. However, checks by Radio Jamaica Sports revealed that former coaches Hue Menzies and Lorne Donaldson are still owed World Cup bonuses.

When contacted, JFF General Secretary Dalton Wint confirmed that the coaches will be paid the outstanding bonuses by the end of this week.



And with the coronavirus pandemic shutting down the sporting world, Ricketts says the JFF has scheduled a meeting for Tuesday to plot the way going forward.

