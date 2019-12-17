JFF seeks additional friendly internationals for Reggae Boyz

Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) president Michael Ricketts says the local governing body is still looking to finalize games for the Reggae Boyz ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in August next year. Ricketts revealed last month that the nation was looking to play Nigeria.

However, he says they will be eyeing other opponents to ensure they remain in the top six in CONCACAF. Jamaica will need to be in the top six in the region to compete for one of three spots at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

If Jamaica falls out of the top six, then the most they can get is a playoff spot against the fifth place finisher from the South American Football Confederation, CONMEBOL.