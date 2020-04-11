Local-based Reggae Boyz to receive individual physical programmes next week

Local-based Reggae Boyz will be sent individual programmes on Tuesday to continue workouts at home, despite the continued uncertainty over future matches and competitions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Team manager of the Reggae Boyz, Roy Simpson made the disclosure during Thursday's RJRGLEANER Communication Group's virtual Sports Town Hall Meeting. The players will then be called into camp at the end of the month in groups of 8 with two trainers to test their physical condition.

Over the past four weeks, CONCACAF has postponed the Champions League, Caribbean Club Championship and the Women's Under 17 Championship. The 2022 World Cup qualifiers are slated to kick off on August 31 in the region but with the spread of Covid-19, that date could also be adjusted.



Whenever the qualifiers are eventually held, Simpson has assured that the Boyz will be ready. Simpson says they will also be tracking the progress of the overseas- based players.

