Advertisement

Local-based Reggae Boyz to receive individual physical programmes next week

8:50 pm, Sat April 11, 2020

Report by RJRGLEANER Communications Group Sports Reporter Simon Preston

Local-based Reggae Boyz will be sent individual programmes on Tuesday to continue workouts at home, despite the continued uncertainty over future matches and competitions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Team manager of the Reggae Boyz, Roy Simpson made the disclosure during Thursday's RJRGLEANER Communication Group's virtual Sports Town Hall Meeting. The players will then be called into camp at the end of the month in groups of 8 with two trainers to test their physical condition.

Over the past four weeks, CONCACAF has postponed the Champions League, Caribbean Club Championship and the Women's Under 17 Championship. The 2022 World Cup qualifiers are slated to kick off on August 31 in the region but with the spread of Covid-19, that date could also be adjusted.

Whenever the qualifiers are eventually held, Simpson has assured that the Boyz will be ready. Simpson says they will also be tracking the progress of the overseas- based players.
<!--[if !supportLineBreakNewLine]-->
<!--[endif]-->


comments powered by Disqus
More Stories
CWI Director of Cricket defends recent controversial decisions by the board

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Dire

2020 Carifta Championship cancelled

The 49th staging of the Carift

August weekend reserved for National Championships around the globe

The weekend of August 8 and 9

Most Popular
Applications for COVID-19 allocation...
10:40 am, Thu April 9, 2020
Public health inspector concerned after...
4:43 pm, Fri April 10, 2020
Excelsior High School vice principal shot...
7:49 pm, Thu April 9, 2020