Marshall drafted by Canadian Premier League outfit

Jamaican international and Cavalier forward Alex Marshall has been drafted by Halifax FC in the Canadian Premier League for the 2020 season which kicks off in April. Marshall who has eight caps for the senior Reggae Boyz team, was drafted as the number one overall pick by Halifax FC.



Halifax is coached by former Trinidad and Tobago head coach Stephen Hart. It's understood that the 21 year old Marshall along with another Cavalier forward, nicholas hamilton who was picked up in the draft by a Toronto-based team were spotted by scouts during a match between Cavalier and Mount Pleasant Academy. Kevaughn Isaacs from Mount Pleasant along with Nicholas Nelson from Molynes United went undrafted.