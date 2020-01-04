Advertisement

Marshall drafted by Canadian Premier League outfit

9:02 pm, Sat January 4, 2020

Jamaican international and Cavalier forward Alex Marshall has been drafted by Halifax FC in the Canadian Premier League for the 2020 season which kicks off in April. Marshall who has eight caps for the senior Reggae Boyz team, was drafted as the number one overall pick by Halifax FC.

Halifax is coached by former Trinidad and Tobago head coach Stephen Hart. It's understood that the 21 year old Marshall along with another Cavalier forward, nicholas hamilton who was picked up in the draft by a Toronto-based team were spotted by scouts during a match between Cavalier and Mount Pleasant Academy. Kevaughn Isaacs from Mount Pleasant along with Nicholas Nelson from Molynes United went undrafted.

 

 


comments powered by Disqus
More Stories
JOA's Chief Executive Officer joins Finance Commission of PASO

Ryan Foster has become the fir

RLIF announces date for World Cup draw

The International Rugby League

Taylor returns to Windies squad after recovering from injury

Captain of the West Indies wom

Most Popular
Bolt finishes third in Male Athlete of the...
8:26 pm, Sun December 29, 2019
Decorator shot dead in downtown Kingston
11:46 am, Sun December 29, 2019
Latin America, Caribbean countries lagging in...
3:21 pm, Mon December 30, 2019