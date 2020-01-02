National rugby sevens team gets world promotion

Jamaica's Rugby Sevens team has been upgraded to a Tier 2 nation by the sport’s governing body, World Rugby. The promotion comes after the Jamaicans maintained a competitive presence in the last three years. With this latest advancement, Jamaica is one step closer to rubbing shoulders with the best rugby playing nations on the planet.

As such, Jamaica will now be playing in the World Rugby Challenge Series alongside top tier nations like Japan, in the tournament which kicks off in six weeks’ time in Vina del Mar, Chile.

2017 RJRGLEANER Sports Foundation rugby sportsman of the year and captain Conan Osbourne says the strides on the international stage have paid off, adding that with the Intercontinental playoffs for the Olympic Games set for France in June, the Challenger Series serves as perfect preparation for the team.



The first leg of the series will kick off on February 15 with the second set for February 22 in Uruguay. Other top rated teams to take part in the 16 team tournament are Germany, Portugal, Papua New Guinea and Italy.

Meanwhile, the union has confirmed it will be bidding to host the 2020 edition of the Rugby Americas North Championship. Jamaica has never hosted the tournament and will be hoping to land the September 26-27 event.

Jamaica has won the last two of the last three Americas Championship titles.