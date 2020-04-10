Reggae Boy Blake among MLS' 100 most influencial players

Reggae Boy Andre Blake has been voted by the America's Soccer Based Index as the 29th most influential player in Major League Soccer. The 29 year old Philadelphia Union goalkeeper makes the top 100 list after being named in the MLS All Star team of 2019.



Blake is ahead of former Manchester United winger Nani who is at number 30 on this list.. Blake has been with the Union since 2014 where was drafted as the number one pick in the MLS Superdraft. He is still the only goalkeeper to have been drafted as the number one pick in the league.



Mexican striker Carlos Vela is number one on the index after scoring 34 goals in 31 appearances last season. American goalkeeper Sean Johnson who trained with Jamaica at Under 17 and Under 20 levels is 57th on the list.