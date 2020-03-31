Advertisement

Reggae Boy Daniel Gordon signs contract extension in Germany

4:10 pm, Tue March 31, 2020

Reggae Boy Daniel Gordon has signed a new one year contract with Karlsruher SC in the second tier of German football to tie him to the club until the summer of 2021. In addition to signing a new contract, the 35 year old will be joining the club's coaching staff at the end of that season for an extended two year spell.

Gordon has been with Karlsruher since 2017 and was with them for a previous spell from 2016 where he scored six goals in 93 games. He made five appearances for the Reggae Boyz between 2013 and 2015 while scoring one goal in the process. The former Borussia Dortmund player was a member of Jamaica's squad at the Copa America in 2015.

 

 


