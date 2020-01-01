Reggae Boy Hector to return to action this weekend

Reggae Boyz defender Michael Hector is set to make his return to competitive club football on Saturday after being inactive for the first half of the English football season. The 27 year old signed a pre-contract deal with Championship club Fulham in September after failing to secure a move from Europa League champions Chelsea during the summer transfer window.



However, he has been training with the London club since then and Fulham Manager Scott Parker says he should be involved in their FA Cup tie against Aston Villa on Saturday. Hector also played in the Championship last season for Sheffield Wednesday where he was named their Player of the Season.



Hector has 30 appearances for the Reggae Boyz and was a part of the squad which made the semi-finals of the Gold Cup last summer.