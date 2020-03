Goals from Jourdaine Fletcher and debutant Kemar Beckford carried the Reggae Boyz to a 2-0 win over Bermuda in their friendly international on Wednesday night at the Montego Bay Sports Complex. Fletcher gave the Jamaicans the lead in the 41st minute with his first goal for the country before Beckford scored on debut in the 79th minute.



The result saw the Reggae Boyz extend their unbeaten run to seven matches.

