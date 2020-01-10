Advertisement

Reggae Boyz defend standard of USL

9:23 pm, Fri January 10, 2020

Report by RJRGLEANER Communications Group Sports Reporter Renardo Brown

Amidst criticism for Reggae Boyz team manager Roy Simpson about the quality of the United Soccer League (USL), two players who ply their trades in the league - Reggae Boyz Kevon Lambert and Dane Kelly have come out in defence of the quality of play. Midfielder Lambert has been playing with Pheonix Rising in the USL for the past three seasons and he feels the league has a lot to offer.

RJR Sports football analyst Oneil Meredith feels the USL should be used to open up doors across the Atlantic. In the meantime, it doesn't look like Jamaicans will be shying away from the league anytime soon as Andre Lewis has left Portmore United to join the Colorado Springs Switchbacks, while Romeo Parkes has joined New Mexico United on loan from Sligo Rovers in the Irish Premier League. 

The average player in the USL earns a reported US $30,000 a year which works out to $2,500 a month. On average, a player in the Red Stripe Premier League pockets one fifth of those figures.

 

 


